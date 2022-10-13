Toot'n Totum Plans Expansion Push in Northwest Texas

AMARILLO, Texas — Toot'n Totum is making a push into Lubbock, Texas, with plans to open at least 18 convenience stores in the area.

Multiple signs have appeared at future construction sites alerting locals to where the stores will operate. The chain previously pursued long-term efforts to expand into New Mexico, Oklahoma and Kansas, but is now focused on "Lubbock or bust," reported the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

"We've had our eyes on Lubbock for quite some time," said Toot'n Totum Chief Operating Officer Andrew Mitchell. "Lubbock is a dynamic town and we want to be a part of the growth. We had to get a few things together operationally, but now is the right time for our company to expand and serve the different communities in and around Lubbock County."

In addition to the first group of planned Lubbock stores, Toot'n Totum is considering several other sites, putting its goal store count between 18 and 20 locations in the Lubbock area. The first c-stores expected to open will be located on Slide Road and Upland Avenue, according to the news outlet.

Upcoming Toot'n Totum stores in Lubbock will be located at:

7012 Zenith St.

11301 Slide Road

8306 Upland Ave.

5024 Milwaukee Ave.

301 Milwaukee Ave.

98th/Milwaukee

7008 University Ave.

12901 University Ave.

5112 114th St.

7303 82nd St.

9711 U.S. Highway 87

11311 Indiana Ave.

4414 Woodrow Road

4301 Clovis Road

7201 19th St.

5216 130th St.

2424 34th St.

2171 E. Slaton Road

An additional store will open at 2301 Lubbock Highway in Lamesa, Texas.

One of the locations will have a Wendy's while others may offer a Mitch's, according to Mitchell. All will have Toot'n Totum's "fast and fresh" food program and drive-thrus. The company is also pursuing a partnership with a pastry group that could bring fresh doughnuts, kolaches and more to the Lubbock stores.

The stores are collectively expected to create 350 to 400 jobs in the area. Toot'n Totum will launch a text-to-apply campaign when the stores are two to three months out from opening.

"We're excited to come down into the market and create experiences worth repeating for each and every guest in shopping with Totum," Mitchell said. "I think that it is a really exciting time for both Toot'n Totem and the partnerships we are developing in the market."

Amarillo-based Toot'n Totum operates 87 c-stores, primarily in Texas.