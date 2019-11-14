Top Drugstore Chains Focusing on Digital & Physical Engagement With Shoppers

CHICAGO — Top executives from drugstore chains Walgreens and CVS spoke Wednesday morning at the 2019 Path to Purchase Expo (P2PX) in Chicago, sharing strategies on how they’re getting more personal in how they talk to shoppers: Walgreens through the lens of digital and using technology to empathize with shoppers, and CVS through an overhaul of its in-store communication mechanisms.

In fact, Marcy Brewington, director of in-store marketing strategy for CVS Health, announced a “full redesign” of its in-store signage for each of its 9,000 stores, to begin early next year.

Brewington told a standing room-only crowd that the refresh will roll out slowly throughout the year — planogram by planogram — and be completed by the end of 2020. She spoke alongside Dana Stotts, senior vice president and strategic director of Arc Worldwide, which CVS worked with to research, redesign and strategize how signage would be used in its stores.

The CVS session, titled “Building Customer Confidence With Purpose,” directly followed a packed keynote address by Alyssa Raine, divisional vice president, brand marketing and creative, for Walgreens. She spoke about how the retailer created 400 different digital videos for flu shot season, tailoring each one to a different shopper motivation.