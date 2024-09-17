Town Pump Opens 30,000-SF Flagship Store

Town Pump is based in Butte, Mont., but the company felt that it needed a flagship store in Bozeman, reported KBZK Bozeman.

"Bozeman's just a booming valley. It's a great town for everything; we have a lot of tourists that come in here as well," said Nate Tonnemacher, store manager. "So, to be able to have a great option and a location on the way out of town, to be able to hit the rivers or on the way up to Big Sky, it made it a great spot to have the location."

The store will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers grocery items, beer and water caves, a large deli and a Stone House coffee shop, as well as convenience goods. The site also has a Magic Diamond Casino and liquor store with a sports bar area, outdoor patio and smoke shack.

Outside, the store has 30 different fuel pumps, with one dedicated for larger vehicles.

"We looked at this area and just wanted to fill in the need of people who maybe don't want to go another three or four miles into Bozeman but just need to pick up some things," Bill McGladdery, spokesperson for Town Pump, told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. "If you're out in this area and need something quick for dinner, you can run in and find it."

The company views the new store's location, which is largely surrounded by open space, as a "growth area," he added.

"It's a great place to meet people if you're going to a Cats game or if you're going to something downtown, you can meet here, have a drink, catch up, then head into town," McGladdery said. "We just feel that we're providing the products that people are looking for."

Butte-based Town Pump operates convenience stores, travel plazas, car washes, hotels and casinos throughout Montana.