TravelCenters of America Continues to Expand Foodservice Offering

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is making several moves to enhance its foodservice offerings to hungry travelers through partnerships with well-known brands.

Recently, TA opened a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) restaurant inside its Greenwood, La., travel center, located at Exit 5 on Interstate 20.

The Greenwood KFC has seating for 60 customers and features design elements connected to the brand's heritage and its founder, Colonel Harland Sanders, including:

Photos of Colonel Sanders, the "original celebrity chef," showcasing his travels around the world and encounters with other celebrities.

A signature bucket chandelier, which is the centerpiece of the restaurant's dining area.

TA also recently opened its second Boston Market at a TA travel center in Lafayette, La., located at Interstate 10 and State Road 182, mile marker 101. The site features sit-down dining for professional drivers, highway travelers and the local community. It is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The menu features fresh, never frozen, all-natural chicken and USDA choice prime rib cooked in rotisserie ovens and as well as an extensive selection of sides and made-from-scratch cornbread.

Along with its recent restaurant openings, TA announced a partnership with IHOP Restaurants through which it will open up to 94 IHOP locations over the next five years inside TA and Petro branded locations across the United States, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Based in Westlake, TravelCenters of America conducts business in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands. The company is No. 33 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.