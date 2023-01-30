TravelCenters of America Lays Out Plan for EV Charging Station Network

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) entered into an agreement with Electrify America to offer electric vehicle (EV) charging at select TA and Petro locations, with initial deployment planned for 2023.

Under the agreement, TA will purchase Electrify America's direct current (DC) fast chargers, with the goal of installing approximately 1,000 individual chargers at 200 locations along major highways over the next five years.

Electrify America will install, operate and maintain the charging stations, as well as manage their design and development. This will include obtaining permits, providing warranty and 24/7 support services, and conducting onsite maintenance.

The TA stations will also be included on the Electrify America charging network, allowing customers to access and pay for charging through the latter's app. The stations will be open to almost all brands of EVs and can deliver up to 350 kW to capable vehicles.

"TA's large locations with expansive amenities are attractive to EV motorists, and we are committed to expanding our EV charging infrastructure to accommodate this growing number of drivers over time," said TA CEO Jon Pertchik. "Our agreement with best-in-class Electrify America provides an unmatched offering of excellence in locations, service and support."

TravelCenters of America has spent much of the last two years concentrated both on growth strategies and investment in clean fuel technologies. It successfully upgraded more than 50 locations over the course of 2022 with the goal of providing a better customer service experience. In 2021, the company formed the eTA, an in-house unit dedicated to advancing investments in clean energy.

Electrify America is the largest open DC fast charging network in the United States. The company expects to have more than 1,800 total charging stations with more than 10,000 individual chargers in the U.S. and Canada by 2026.

Westlake-based TA operates 281 locations in 44 states and Canada principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Its offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking, and other services.