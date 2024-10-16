 Skip to main content

TravelCenters of America Makes New Commitment to Safety & Sanitation

The operator adopts the Ecolab Science Certified program across company-operated sites.
Danielle Romano
BP & TravelCenters of America

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, continues to enhance safety measures at sites nationwide, now through the adoption of the Ecolab Science Certified (ESC) program.

As part of the program, TA will utilize Ecolab's science-based cleaning products and processes, helping provide a higher level of disinfection and cleanliness in its showers and restrooms. Adoption of the ESC program will take place across company-operated TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express locations.

"Joining the Ecolab Science Certified program is a natural extension of our commitment to provide a safe, clean and welcoming environment that feels like home," said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. "We want to ensure that every visit is met with the highest standards of cleanliness and we are proud to offer our team members and guests the peace of mind that comes with the ESC seal."

Earning the Ecolab seal is both a mark of trust and a promise that TA is dedicated to advancing the safety and well-being of its guests by implementing science-based cleaning protocols in partnership with an industry expert, the entities said. The program allows TA to meet today's cleaning expectations while also optimizing operations through easy-to-use, science-based solutions and consistent training.

"We are delighted to have TA as part of the Ecolab Science Certified family," said Senior Vice President of Corporate Accounts Heather DuBois. "Their commitment to providing a Scientific Clean goes hand-in-hand with their mission to return travelers to the road better than they came."

In addition to the adoption of the ESC program, TA is focused on reengineering and updating all of its lots based on a safety traffic management plan to include restriping and new signage by the end of 2024.

A lighting survey of all locations is also underway to help identify those sites that need to be upgraded. So far, TA has assessed 50 sites and made the determination to upgrade the lighting at 18 locations this year, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Westlake-based TA is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, and car and truck parking.

