TravelCenters of America Makes New Commitment to Safety & Sanitation

Earning the Ecolab seal is both a mark of trust and a promise that TA is dedicated to advancing the safety and well-being of its guests by implementing science-based cleaning protocols in partnership with an industry expert, the entities said. The program allows TA to meet today's cleaning expectations while also optimizing operations through easy-to-use, science-based solutions and consistent training.

"We are delighted to have TA as part of the Ecolab Science Certified family," said Senior Vice President of Corporate Accounts Heather DuBois. "Their commitment to providing a Scientific Clean goes hand-in-hand with their mission to return travelers to the road better than they came."

In addition to the adoption of the ESC program, TA is focused on reengineering and updating all of its lots based on a safety traffic management plan to include restriping and new signage by the end of 2024.

A lighting survey of all locations is also underway to help identify those sites that need to be upgraded. So far, TA has assessed 50 sites and made the determination to upgrade the lighting at 18 locations this year, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Westlake-based TA is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, and car and truck parking.