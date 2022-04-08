TravelCenters of America Marks 50 Years With Loyalty Points Giveaway

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) is giving its customers a present for its milestone anniversary.

As part of the company's 50th anniversary celebration, TA launched a promotion for its UltraONE loyalty members. The first 50 drivers to complete 50 fuel transactions will win 5,000 UltraONE points, which carry a $50 value.

Drivers can sign up through Apr. 14. The promotion ends on Aug. 15, according to the company.

TA debuted its revamped UltraONE loyalty program in January 2019. The program allows professional drivers to earn two types of rewards when they fuel up at TA:

UltraCredits : Every time loyalty member fuels more than 60 gallons, they earn an UltraCredit. UltraCredits can be used as shower credits in Gears 1, 2 and 3, and for showers, meals or parking in Gears 4 and MAX.

Points: Members earn points with every gallon, up to four points per gallon, and every dollar they spend at TA Truck Service or on Reserve-It! Parking. Points can be used in store, participating restaurants and at TA Truck Service or for showers, parking or WiFi.

Founded in 1972, TA will hold several 50th anniversary-themed special events for its guests, including unique offers such as 1970s pricing on certain products, music concerts at several sites in the fall, and guest contests through its mobile app and on social media.

As TA turns 50 the travel center operator continues to roll out several key initiatives to transform its business. Those initiatives include expanding its restaurant options, remodeling sites, opening new travel center, upgrading technology, growing its franchise base and bringing alternative energy resources to the marketplace, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"As we enter our 50th anniversary year, our commitment to transform TA for our guests and shareholders is stronger than ever," CEO Jon Pertchik in January. "We are in the early stages of the transformation and have exciting plans for 2022. We are working hard to ensure we are here to serve all highway travelers for the next 50 years."

Notably, around the guest experience, TA plans to upgrade more than 100 sites by the end of 2022, with enhancements that include renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, more comfortable driver lounges, repaved parking lots, improved signage, new store flow and new lighting fixtures, paint and flooring.

It also plans to open several new full-service and quick-service restaurants, and more than 20 "The Kitchen" concepts, providing freshly prepared food, packaged meals and snacks. TA launched The Kitchen, a fast-casual dining experience, at a newly remodeled TA location in Seymour, Ind., in October.

In addition, TA will implement digital enhancements, including mobile payment options, self-checkout and developments to its TruckSmart mobile app.

Westlake-based TA has more than 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. The company is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.