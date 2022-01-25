TravelCenters of America Outlines Transformation Plans for 2022

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) will mark its 50th anniversary with continued plans to advance several key initiatives to transform its business.

Those initiatives include expanding its restaurant options, remodeling sites, opening new travel center, upgrading technology, growing its franchise base, and bringing alternative energy resources to the marketplace.

"As we enter our 50th anniversary year, our commitment to transform TA for our guests and shareholders is stronger than ever," said CEO Jon Pertchik. "We are in the early stages of the transformation and have exciting plans for 2022. We are working hard to ensure we are here to serve all highway travelers for the next 50 years."

The Guest Experience

Among TA's top priorities is improving the guest experience, an initiative that includes a robust capital investment strategy focused on travel center upgrades, reimagined food concepts and technology improvements.

The company plans to upgrade more than 100 sites by the end of 2022, with enhancements that include renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, more comfortable driver lounges, repaved parking lots, improved signage, new store flow and new lighting fixtures, paint and flooring.

Foodservice changes are also on the list of guest experience changes. This year, TA plans to open several new full-service and quick-service restaurants, and more than 20 "The Kitchen" concepts, providing freshly prepared food, packaged meals and snacks.

TA launched The Kitchen, a fast-casual dining experience, at a newly remodeled TA location in Seymour, Ind., in October.

In addition, TA will implement digital enhancements, including mobile payment options, self-checkout and developments to its TruckSmart mobile app.