TravelCenters of America Outlines Transformation Plans for 2022
Network Growth
This year, TA expects to open 13 franchised travel centers and one company-owned location, and celebrate the grand reopening of a reconstructed site. Its plans also include growing its TA Truck Service presence.
The growth follows network expansion in 2021. Last year, TA opened five new locations, one new TA Truck Service Center and signed 26 franchise agreements.
Upgrading Technology
In addition to digital enhancements, the company is refreshing core systems and infrastructure to drive operational efficiencies and improve resiliency.
In 2022, TA is focusing on several initiatives, including refreshing site technology infrastructure and core business platforms with cloud-based solutions, and enhancing data security and analytics, including Artificial Intelligence for fuel management.
Alternative Energy & Sustainability
This year, TA expects to expand diesel exhaust fluid availability to all diesel lanes across its network, install additional biodiesel blending infrastructure, and offer more electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.
It will also launch an innovative test project with the California Energy Commission, which will include designing, developing and deploying a distributed energy resource to power energy storage and EV charging solutions.
Also on tap is a collaboration with Nikola Corp. to offer hydrogen fueling for heavy duty trucks in California.
Founded in 1972, TA will hold several 50th anniversary-themed special events for its guests, including unique offers such as 1970s pricing on certain products, music concerts at several sites in the fall, and guest contests through its mobile app and on social media.
Westlake-based TA has more than 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. The company is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride.