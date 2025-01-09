TravelCenters of America Partners on Human Trafficking Prevention Initiative

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, is expanding its commitment to combat human trafficking across the United States.

This year, the travel center operator will host Junction Briefings at select sites nationwide in collaboration with TAT, formerly Truckers Against Trafficking. TA has supported the work of TAT for the past decade.

TAT Junction Briefings are free, in-person events designed to train truck stop and travel center employees, and facilitate communication and collaboration with law enforcement. Presenters will provide an overview of human trafficking, explain how truck stop and travel center employees may be encountering human trafficking and share red flag indicators and local examples.

[Read more: TravelCenters of America General Manager Recognized for Efforts to Fight Human Trafficking]

According to TA, the briefings will provide value to the employees because of the local and niche-specific information that will be highlighted, as well as the relationship development opportunities with law enforcement.