TravelCenters of America Partners on Human Trafficking Prevention Initiative
Junction Briefings will be held quarterly at TA locations within 10 miles of a major interstate or highway junction, with two to three sessions happening on the same day to accommodate different shifts of workers. In addition to TA employees, other nearby truck stop and travel center employees are invited to participate.
"It's important that we are providing every opportunity we can for our team to be trained to recognize human trafficking," said Debi Boffa, CEO of TA. "I have personally witnessed the impact our team members can have as the eyes and ears of the highway. We look forward to building stronger relationships with the local law enforcement community and thank TAT for the opportunity to host these important meetings at our sites."
Annually, TA supports TAT by donating a portion of funds raised in its annual TA Charity Golf Outing, donating more than $100,000 in 2024. In recognition of National Human Trafficking Prevention Month this year, TA will make a $10,000 donation to TAT and encourage team members to wear blue on Jan. 11 to help raise awareness of human trafficking.
TA also plans to continue providing annual human trafficking training to all team members and display TAT posters in guest-facing areas, providing information on how to get help.
"As an organization that has nearly 320 travel centers coast to coast, we are in a unique position to help prevent human trafficking," Boffa added. "Together, we will work to educate, empower and take action to combat human trafficking."
Westlake-based TA is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. Founded in 1972, TA's nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in more than 300 locations in 44 states.