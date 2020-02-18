TravelCenters Honored for Its Efforts to End Human Trafficking

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America Inc. (TA) has been recognized by Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) with the Champion Award in the Organization category.

TAT's Champion Award was created in 2019 to recognize and honor the outstanding creative, innovative, generous and dedicated efforts of specific TAT partners whose actions have significantly furthered the organization's work and mission to end human trafficking, recover more survivors and prosecute more perpetrators.

"Professional truck drivers are vitally important to helping us fulfill our work. From the beginning, TravelCenters of America knew they had the audience of people we needed to reach the most. They not only invited us in; they took our mission and ran with it. They've trained thousands of employees on what to look for at the sites and are committed to supporting our work in whatever way they can," said Kendis Paris, executive director of TAT. "Without the support, commitment and actions of TA, we wouldn't be as far along as we are today in the fight against human trafficking."

TA created and held TAT's very first product promotion and continues to sell TAT merchandise in its travel centers. In the first two months of 2020, TA raised awareness and more than $110,000 for TAT's mission.

TA administers awareness and empowerment training to its more than 21,000 employees at 260-plus locations nationwide.

TA locations nationwide serve as a point of distribution for TAT message and materials, including more than 2,500 posters to promote the prestigious Harriet Tubman award.

TA engages leadership, leverages multiple streams of support within the company and engages external organizations to support TAT. In 2011, TA lent the organization's cause credence and name recognition, encouraging other companies to become early adopters.

TA President and Chief Operating Officer Barry Richards recorded a specialized message to include at the beginning of TAT's training video for all TA employees, emphasizing the organization's passion in combating this crime.

"Human trafficking is a prevalent issue and we can't just sit back when the opportunity to help combat this crime is at our fingertips," said Richards, who is also a member of TAT's Board of Directors. "With a captive audience of millions of drivers on our properties and thousands of employees across the nation, we knew we could make a difference, so we did. And we will continue to do so. I'd like to thank Kendis and Truckers Against Trafficking for this honor and for leading the charge to transform our industry."

TA was honored with the Champion Award at the travel center operator's biannual leadership expo in Sandusky, Ohio, on Feb. 13.

Truckers Against Trafficking is a 501(c)3 that exists to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking, bus and energy industries to combat human trafficking.

Based in Westlake, TravelCenters of America is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. It operates more than 260 locations in 44 states and Canada principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.