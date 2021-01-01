Tres Picosos authentic Mexican burritos added three new varieties to its existing line of grab-and-go offerings. The new varieties are Picadillo Beef, with ground beef, diced potatoes, green chiles and cheddar; Pork Carnitas, with slow-cooked pork shoulder, cilantro lime rice, seasoned pinto beans verde, tomatillo salsa and Monterey Jack cheese; and Western Breakfast, with scrambled eggs, pork sausage, hash browns, green chiles and cheddar. Each comes wrapped in new colorfully labeled brown-paper packaging that's designed to grab the attention of the hurried convenience store customer. In addition, the original five Tres Picosos burritos — Bacon Breakfast, Chicken Fajita, Chipotle Chicken, Sausage Breakfast, and Taco Beef — have moved to the new brown kraft paper packaging with an updated logo. The changes are aimed at projecting an authentic Mexican character, and giving the products a rustic, old-school Mexican look.