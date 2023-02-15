Tri Star Energy Kicks Off Rebranding Initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tri Star Energy cut the ribbon on a new Twice Daily convenience store located at 6029 Nolensville Road in Nashville, signaling the kickoff of a three-year plan for the retailer to convert all Sudden Service and Southern Traders c-stores to the Twice Daily banner throughout Tennessee and Alabama.

The store conversions will launch throughout middle Tennessee with the expansions moving further south as Tri Star Energy prepares to convert its nine Dothan, Ala.-area Southern Traders c-stores into updated Twice Daily locations.

The process is the company's most significant expansion plans to date.

"This is a monumental moment for us," said Steve Hostetter, CEO of Tri Star Energy. "As we navigate these store conversions, our priority will continue to rest in our guests and store teams. Providing the highest-quality service and offerings has always been top of mind for us and will continue to stay a constant throughout this transition."

In July 2020, Tri Star Energy acquired Tennessee-based Hollingsworth Oil and its convenience retail brand, Sudden Service. The purchase added 53 c-stores to Tri Star Energy's portfolio. The following year, the company picked up Herndon Oil Corp., headquartered in Abbeville, Ala., and its retail brand, Southern Traders. The deal included 13 c-stores.

While the converted stores will be rebranded under the Twice Daily name, returning guests can expect the same teams and trusted guest service the brands are known for, according to Hostetter. "The Sudden Service and Southern Traders families that people have grown to know and love will stay the same, just with a new, elevated storefront and expanded product offerings to enjoy," he said.

In addition to traditional convenience items, Twice Daily's offerings include:

A range of grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries;

A fresh deli case that provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks;

Doughnuts and pastries;

Freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches; and

An extensive beer cave featuring local and craft beers.

Guests can also enjoy discounted items and limited-time offers exclusively available through the brand's loyalty program, Twice Daily Rewards.

Nashville-based Tri Star Energy owns and operates the Twice Daily, Sudden Service and Southern Traders convenience store brands, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 17 states. Twice Daily has been serving middle Tennessee communities since 2011 and expanded to the north Alabama market in 2019.

Tri Star Energy also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, with locations throughout middle Tennessee and north Alabama.