Trillium Acquires CNG Network From U.S. Energy

"This network expansion reinforces Trillium's and Love's commitment to providing every fuel type our customers need," said Ryan Erickson, vice president of Trillium. "We have recently seen an increased interest in CNG as a clean alternative fuel from both our private sector fleet and trucking customers. Adding these stations grows our network quite significantly, which unlocks more value and access for customers. Utilizing the expanded network, our collective CNG customers will have significantly more fueling options to continue or expand their CNG fleet operations."

Trillium's 24/7 service team will operate, maintain and monitor these stations, the company said. Trillium also plans for a new CNG build in Fresno, Calif., slated to be completed later this year.

Trillium customers will be able to earn My Love's Rewards points when they purchase CNG. My Love Rewards can be redeemed for free showers, beverages and merchandise at any Love's Travel Stops locations.

Trillium Energy Solutions is a leading provider of renewable fuels and alternative fueling solutions, which offers expertise in compressed natural gas, hydrogen, electric vehicle charging, renewable natural gas, solar installation and on-site electricity generation.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network with 600 locations in 42 states. In addition, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people.