Trillium Brings My Love Rewards Program to CNG Drivers

HOUSTON — Love's Travel Stops is extending the reach of its My Love Rewards loyalty program.

Customers of Trillium Energy Solutions, part of the Love's Family of Companies, can now earn My Love Rewards points when they purchase compressed natural gas (CNG) at Trillium stations across the United States.

More than 60 public Trillium stations and Love's Travel Stops across the country offer CNG. My Love Rewards can be redeemed for free showers, beverages and merchandise at any Love's Travel Stops locations.

Customers can find locations that offer CNG at TrilliumEnergy.com or Loves.com.

"We're excited to announce CNG customers can now earn rewards when they fuel at our stations across the country," said Ryan Erickson, vice president of Houston-based Trillium. "While Love's CNG customers were already earning, this new opportunity makes it easier for drivers using renewable fuels to earn rewards."

Drivers can get a My Love's Rewards card at any Love's Travel Stop location, download the Love's Connect mobile app, register and start saving when they swipe the card at the pump.

Customers who opt in to receive bonus offers via the Love's Connect app will automatically acquire Diamond Status, the loyalty program's highest earning points tier.

Love's recently reached a 600-location milestone with the opening of a travel stop in Perry, Okla., in mid-October.

"As Love's opens its 600th location in the U.S., and 81st in its home state of Oklahoma, the company remains committed to being the best and most comprehensive travel stop on the highway and adding new amenities and services to get customers back on the road quickly and safely," said Shane Wharton, president of Love's.

Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops operates a travel stop network with 600 locations in 42 states. In addition, it has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love's Truck Care locations. Founded in 1964, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 38,000 people.