Trolli, the original inventor of the gummy worm, will launch Sour Brite All-Star Mix in the first quarter of 2019. The mix features the most original shapes in a single bag. Each package includes five of the hottest-selling Sour Brite shapes: Crawlers, Sloths, Octopuses, Llamas and Tiny Hands. Three of these shapes (Crawlers, Octopus and Sloths) drove 40 percent of Trolli brand growth in 2018, the company noted. Trolli Sour Brite All-Star Mix will be available in four package sizes: 4.25 ounces, 6.3 ounces, 8.5 ounces and 25.5 ounces.