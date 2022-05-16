PepsiCo's Tropicana brand launched Tropicana Light, which boasts 70 percent fewer calories than other Tropicana premium drinks and has no sugar added. Tropicana Light is available in two flavors: Berry Colada, which blends the flavors of fresh strawberry with the classic tropical combo of juicy pineapple and creamy coconut; and Tropical Sunrise, which combines the bright flavors of juicy mango and tangy passion fruit. Both varieties are made with 15 percent juice and are a good source of vitamin C, according to the maker.