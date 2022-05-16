05/16/2022
Tropicana Light
PepsiCo's Tropicana brand launched Tropicana Light, which boasts 70 percent fewer calories than other Tropicana premium drinks and has no sugar added. Tropicana Light is available in two flavors: Berry Colada, which blends the flavors of fresh strawberry with the classic tropical combo of juicy pineapple and creamy coconut; and Tropical Sunrise, which combines the bright flavors of juicy mango and tangy passion fruit. Both varieties are made with 15 percent juice and are a good source of vitamin C, according to the maker.