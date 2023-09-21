Truck Stop & Travel Center Industry Heads to Florida for 2024 NATSO Connect

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Truck stop and travel center trade association NATSO chose Disney's Yacht & Beach Club Resorts in Orlando, Fla., as the location of its 2024 NATSO Connect conference and convention.

Taking place Feb. 18-22, the event brings together industry professionals, experts and innovators to network and learn from each other.

"We are incredibly excited to bring NATSO Connect 2024 to Orlando," said Pamela Hayes, vice president of business development for NATSO. "This year's event is set to be a unique blend of cutting-edge insights, meaningful connections, and unforgettable experiences. With the addition of new programs, attendees will leave the conference empowered and inspired to drive the industry forward."

New highlights for the 2024 convention include:

A pre-event workshop providing attendees with insights and strategies for successful new builds and renovations within the travel center industry. Participants will learn from industry experts and gain valuable knowledge to enhance their businesses.

Travel center speed networking, which allows participants to meet and interact with various industry professionals in a fast-paced, structured environment.

A "Tank Talks" pitch contest which will allow attendees to present their ideas on growing wallet share within the travel center sector and showcase their creative solutions to a panel of judges and a captivated audience.

A next-generation meetup to allow young professionals to connect, exchange ideas and lay the groundwork for future collaborations.

A technology forum delving into the latest advancements in fuel-related technology, while offering insights into how the industry can harness innovation to enhance operations, customer experiences and sustainability.

NATSO plans to announce the first round of speakers in the near future. More information about the event, including schedules and registration details, may be found here.

Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., NATSO represents the truck stop and travel center industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as a source of information on the industry; provides education to its members; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate.