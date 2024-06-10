True North Unveils New Rewards Program & Mobile App

"True North is excited to add the truerewards loyalty program to our customer journey," said Bailey Lyden, vice president of retail at True North convenience stores. "This initiative brings tremendous value to our most loyal guests, and it sets us apart in a competitive digital landscape."

Truerewards will now offer members substantial benefits, including an initial savings of 25 cents per gallon on their next fuel purchase after enrollment. Members are also rewarded for in-store purchases, unlocking additional savings of 5 cents per gallon with each $25 spent inside the store.

In addition to the loyalty program, the new app will give users access to exclusive deals, discounts, giveaways and trackable progress in coffee and fountain drink clubs. It also includes several innovative features, such as an integration with the Shell Fuel Rewards program which allows members to link their account within the app and unlocks stackable savings of at least 10 cents per gallon on everyday fill-ups.

To help promote the updated programs, new digital and in-store brand assets designed by Corinne O'Neal at Louisville, Ky.-based visual communications firm Vivid Impact have been created to draw customers' attention.

"The truerewards program is another hallmark in the brand evolution of True North stores and True North Energy as a company. We are excited to now have a mobile app as part of our cache of offerings to our guests that reinforces our standard of fast, friendly [and] clean," said Kim Strode, True North marketing coordinator. "This has been a huge effort by the entire team and I'm proud to be a part of what has been created."

Established in 1999 through a partnership between the Lyden Family and Shell Oil US, family-owned True North operates 171 company-run stores across Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.