Tumblers Sold Exclusively at Wawa Recalled
Customers may contact HALO directly for instructions on how to receive a free replacement silicone straw after returning the metal one. If a cup-owner prefers not to keep the tumbler either, they can return it intact to HALO and receive a refund in the form of a $15 gift card. Proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is not required to receive either a replacement or refund, with HALO providing consumers a pre-paid label for shipping the recalled units.
The agency emphasizes that consumers should not return the recalled units to Wawa stores.
Affected Wawa stores involved in the recall include locations in Alabama, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland, which sold approximately 60,000 tumblers during the month of August.
More information on the recall and how to return the cups is available here.
Wawa operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.
The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.