Tumblers Sold Exclusively at Wawa Recalled

WAWA, Pa. — Tumblers created by HALO exclusively for Wawa Inc. are being recalled due to potential laceration hazards caused by the metal straws included with the cups.

According to a notification posted on the website of the U.S. Product Safety Commission, the recall involves four reusable plastic tumblers with a metal straws: "The Mermaid," which is pink/green; the "Island Surf," which is blue/yellow; the "Sailor Breeze," which is tan/orange; and the "The Galaxy," which is blue/pink.

The 24-ounce cups come with a tan lid and have "Wawa" imprinted on their sides.

The agency urges consumers to immediately stop using the straws, due to concerns over four reports it received of laceration injuries to the hand and mouth after use.