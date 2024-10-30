Wawa Closes First Standalone Drive-Thru Location
Wawa will introduce another new concept for the company with the opening of its first-ever travel center in mid-2025. The 8,400-square-foot store is significantly larger than modern Super Wawa locations, which typically range from 5,500 to 6,000 square feet. It will feature both indoor and outdoor seating areas plus a large open design for Wawa's fresh food and beverage area, as Convenience Store News previously reported.
The chain is also continuing its current expansion plans, which include central Pennsylvania, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
Wawa operates more than 1,060 convenience stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C.
The company is No. 9 on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 ranking.