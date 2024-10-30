Wawa Closes First Standalone Drive-Thru Location

MEDIA, Pa. — After nearly four years in operation, Wawa Inc.'s first-ever standalone drive-thru location is closing up shop.

The site, located at 549 W. Trenton Ave. in Morrisville, Pa., closed its doors this week, reported LevittownNow.com. The location is situated next to an existing Wawa convenience store and a former Rite Aid.

The Pennsylvania-based c-store chain opened the new format in January 2021. The concept offered drive-thru service and curbside pickup only, and served 12 cars at a time from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. It was designed to offer extra convenience and focused on fresh food while retaining key Wawa design elements such as its trademarked canopy, according to the company.

"Wawa is constantly testing new concepts to meet the needs of our customers," Jennifer Wolf, a Wawa spokesperson, told LevittownNow.com. She noted that Wawa's two other standalone drive-thru locations in Allentown, Pa., and Largo, Fla., will remain open as the company continues to "test and learn."