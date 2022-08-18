Twang Partners New Flavors

Twang Partners, maker of the Original Beer Salt since 1986, released two new flavors. Cucumber Chili Lime and Grapefruit flavored salts are available now for a limited time. They are not only good with beer, but also formulated to pair well with seltzers, according to the company. They come in 24-count displays, clip strips, and shippers. The company will be exhibiting at the 2022 NACS Show at Booth #438.