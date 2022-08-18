08/18/2022
Twang Partners New Flavors
Cucumber Chili Lime and Grapefruit beer salt are formulated to pair well with seltzers.
Twang Partners, maker of the Original Beer Salt since 1986, released two new flavors. Cucumber Chili Lime and Grapefruit flavored salts are available now for a limited time. They are not only good with beer, but also formulated to pair well with seltzers, according to the company. They come in 24-count displays, clip strips, and shippers. The company will be exhibiting at the 2022 NACS Show at Booth #438.