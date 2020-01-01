Twang introduces a premium all-in-one michelada mix designed to be the perfect solution for a michelada on the go. The unique blend of seasonings comes in a 2.5-ounce PET bottle that consumers simply add to beer. Twang Reserve Michelada Cocktail Mix is all natural with no preservatives or corn syrup, and gluten free. The mix is made of 85 percent juice, organic Worcestershire sauce, real lime juice, and ancho chilies. The suggested retail price per bottle is $1.99. Counter displays containing 12 units are available.