Twang Partners Ltd., maker of Twang Beer Salt, relaunched its Twangerz Hot Pickle Flavored Salt due to popular demand. The product, which debuted as a limited-time offer in 2014, is made with natural pickle flavor and jalapeño peppers that give the blend an authentic spicy flavor. It can be added as a complement to a variety of snacks or beers. Twangerz Hot Pickle Flavored Salt comes in a 1.15-ounce shaker jar and has been repackaged to match the 2019 rebrand of the Twangerz Classicz product line.