Twangerz Hot Pickle Flavored Salt

Twangerz Hot Pickle Flavored Salt

The former limited-time offer returns due to popular demand.

Twang Partners Ltd., maker of Twang Beer Salt, relaunched its Twangerz Hot Pickle Flavored Salt due to popular demand. The product, which debuted as a limited-time offer in 2014, is made with natural pickle flavor and jalapeño peppers that give the blend an authentic spicy flavor. It can be added as a complement to a variety of snacks or beers. Twangerz Hot Pickle Flavored Salt comes in a 1.15-ounce shaker jar and has been repackaged to match the 2019 rebrand of the Twangerz Classicz product line.

