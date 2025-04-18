Twice Daily Combats Opioid Epidemic

Naloxone is an inhaled medication used to reverse an opioid overdose while it's happening. Naloxone vending machines, which provide the medications for free, can help people access doses quickly and reduce someone's risk of dying from an opioid overdose since the medication should be given immediately, according to Fund Recovery.

Since 2011, Fund Recovery has existed to break the cycle of mental health issues by addressing the funding gap of a person who is struggling and their recovery. Fund Recovery supports people struggling with mental health or substance misuse who cannot afford help otherwise. One of the ways Fund Recovery is helping specifically combat the opioid epidemic is by adding Padigus Naloxone vending machines throughout Tennessee and beyond. Twice Daily on West End Avenue was a place to begin, as Davidson County ranks more than two and half times the national average overdose rate, according to the organization.

"This is a monumental step in the right direction for the city of Nashville," said Ryan Cain, board chair of Fund Recovery. "No one is exempt from trials and tribulations in this life, and our volunteers and board members each carry their own past experiences and stories of behavioral health and substance misuse. We understand, and we're here to help provide the level of care and support everyone deserves."

Fund Recovery has partnered with REACH United, a national campaign to dramatically reduce overdose deaths, to bring free naloxone vending machines to local communities. Jeffery Simmons, a Tennessee Titans defensive lineman, serves as the campaign's face.

Headquartered in Nashville, Fund Recovery is funded entirely by donations from individuals and corporations. It has provided 1,000 individual grants, distributed more than $2 million in scholarships and supported more than 7,000 student-athletes with mental health support services.

Nashville-based Tri Star Energy was founded in 2000. It owns the Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders and Little General convenience store brands, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 18 states. The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.