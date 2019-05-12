Twice Daily Launches Rewards Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Twice Daily launched Twice Daily Rewards and TD Debit, leveraging the ZipLine loyalty and mobile payment platform.

The program will be marketed across both the Twice Daily convenience store chain and its premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee.

"ZipLine's innovative platform and nimble team have delivered a powerful program unique to Twice Daily," said Dawn Boulanger, vice president of marketing at Twice Daily. "We're excited to strengthen our brands with every customer purchase and grow loyalty."

Twice Daily Rewards includes points-based rewards as well as several clubs and fuel savings. As a play on the brand name, the retailer rewards double points when customers make a transaction on their second daily visit.

TD Debit is a private label debit program that is designed to create stickier customers through a seamless payment and loyalty experience.

Nashville-based Twice Daily is locally owned and operated by Tri Star Energy, which owns and operates Twice Daily c-stores and supplies fuel to retail dealers in Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama. Tri Star Energy tied for No. 73 on the 2019 Convenience Store News Top 100.