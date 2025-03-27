Twice Daily Rolls Out Seasonal Menu Offers

The springtime offers include:

A $5 breakfast meal deal

Available at all Twice Daily, Little General and Sudden Service convenience stores, guests can enjoy a combo of any breakfast sandwich, eight tater rounds and a medium coffee or fountain drink for just $5. The deal is available in-store and via mobile ordering March 25 through June 23.

New made-to-order sandwiches

Members of the Twice Daily Rewards loyalty program can pair any of the brand's new, juicy chicken sandwiches with a free 20-ounce Coke or Pepsi.

White Bison fan favorites

The brand plans to brighten up everyone's spring with popular drinks like the White Bison Mocha, served hot or iced with white chocolate sauce and espresso with whole milk and whipped cream, and the rich Caramel Oat Milk Latte, which features dairy-free caramel syrup and oat milk. White Bison's bakery also features a new cherry tomato focaccia bread designed to cure any craving.

Headquartered in Nashville, Tri Star Energy was founded in 2000. It owns the Twice Daily, Sudden Service, Southern Traders and Little General convenience store brands, and supplies fuel to wholesale trade channels in 18 states.

The company also owns premium coffee brand White Bison Coffee, including locations throughout Middle Tennessee and North Alabama. The brand offers a meticulously curated café menu that features a range of beverages, from pour-over coffee and nitro cold brew to fine hot teas.