Two C-store Chains Are Among Top 10 Popular Grocers

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store chains 7-Eleven Inc. and Circle K are being spotlighted among the 10 most popular grocers in America.

A recent poll from market research and data analytics firm YouGov in the fourth quarter of 2022 surveyed consumers who have a positive opinion of a grocery store.

Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven, which operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 15 countries and regions, received a popularity score of 60 percent. Circle K, a convenience store banner of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., received a popularity score of 51 percent.

Taking the top spot for most popular grocer is Aldi, with a 65 percent popularity rating. Rounding out the top 10 are Trader Joe's (63 percent), Kroger (61 percent), Whole Foods Market (57 percent), Safeway (49 percent), Winn-Dixie (44 percent), Albertsons (44 percent) and Publix (44 Percent).

YouGov also asked polled consumers on their familiarity with retail banners. The firm defines familiarity by the percentage of people who have heard of a grocery store. 7-Eleven and Circle K again ranked among the top 10, coming in at No. 1 with 97 percent familiarity rating and No. 6 with an 88 percent familiarity ranking, respectively.

Laval, Quebec-based Couche-Tard operates in 24 countries and territories, with nearly 14,300 convenience stores.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, YouGov is a global public opinion and data company. Its suite of proprietary data products include: BrandIndex, the daily brand perception tracker; YouGov Omnibus, the fastest, most cost effective way to obtain answers from both national and selected samples; Pulse, that tracks actual online consumer behavior across laptops, smartphones and tablets; and YouGov Profiles, a new tool for media planning, segmentation and forecasting.

The firm also publishes syndicated reports, such as the annual Global Survey of Wealth & Affluence, which provides comprehensive market intelligence on a range of industry sectors.