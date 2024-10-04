TXB Grows Private Label Assortment

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) is expanding the chain's private label line of fresh, locally sourced offerings with the introduction of 18 new products.

All private label offerings are manufactured, produced, bottled or bagged in Texas. The convenience store operator carefully selects quality and value-based products in order to provide the best that Texas has to offer to its guests, according to the company.

"Just in time for Saturday tailgating season in Texas, this new line of TXB private label products is perfect for on-the-go snacking," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "We're committed to creating products that include the best that Texas has to offer and taking no shortcuts to find and source the finest local quality ingredients. Our guests are really enjoying the Texan-based line of snacks and I’m proud we’ve been able to grow it to such an amazing variety of offerings."