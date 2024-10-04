TXB Grows Private Label Assortment
New offerings include varied selections of nuts, trail mix and candy.
The launch is part of the brand's larger "Leave 'Em Better" promotional initiative, with the new private label additions now including:
- Trail mix:
- Bluebonnet Mix
- Chocolate Trail Mix
- South Texas Heat Mix
- Mountain Protein Mix
- Nuts and seeds:
- Sunflower Kernels (Roasted & Salted)
- Pumpkin Seeds (Roasted & Salted)
- Cashews (Roasted & Salted)
- Almonds (Roasted & Salted)
- Candy and chocolates:
- Milk Chocolate Almonds
- Yogurt-Covered Raisins
- 12 color Gummy Bears
- Sour Rainbow Bricks
- Sour Neon Worms
- Assorted gummy sharks
- Peach Rings
- Milk Chocolate Gems
- Gummy Ice Pops
- Sour Twin Cherries
Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores, food markets and quick food operations that emphasize the company's Texas roots and values With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items and prepares its fresh-made, non-GMO food offerings on-site.
The company was twice named Convenience Store News' Prepared Food Innovator of the Year in 2020 and 2022. Smartt was named CSNews' Retailer Executive of the Year in 2021.