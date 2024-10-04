 Skip to main content

TXB Grows Private Label Assortment

New offerings include varied selections of nuts, trail mix and candy.
Amanda Koprowski
Koprowski Headshot
Four bags of TXB private label Trail Mix

SPICEWOOD, Texas — Texas Born (TXB) is expanding the chain's private label line of fresh, locally sourced offerings with the introduction of 18 new products.  

All private label offerings are manufactured, produced, bottled or bagged in Texas. The convenience store operator carefully selects quality and value-based products in order to provide the best that Texas has to offer to its guests, according to the company.  

"Just in time for Saturday tailgating season in Texas, this new line of TXB private label products is perfect for on-the-go snacking," said Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB. "We're committed to creating products that include the best that Texas has to offer and taking no shortcuts to find and source the finest local quality ingredients. Our guests are really enjoying the Texan-based line of snacks and I’m proud we’ve been able to grow it to such an amazing variety of offerings."

The launch is part of the brand's larger "Leave 'Em Better" promotional initiative, with the new private label additions now including:  

  • Trail mix: 
    • Bluebonnet Mix  
    • Chocolate Trail Mix  
    • South Texas Heat Mix  
    • Mountain Protein Mix 
  • Nuts and seeds:
    • Sunflower Kernels (Roasted & Salted)  
    • Pumpkin Seeds (Roasted & Salted)  
    • Cashews (Roasted & Salted)  
    • Almonds (Roasted & Salted) 
  • Candy and chocolates:
    • Milk Chocolate Almonds  
    • Yogurt-Covered Raisins  
    • 12 color Gummy Bears  
    • Sour Rainbow Bricks  
    • Sour Neon Worms  
    • Assorted gummy sharks   
    • Peach Rings  
    • Milk Chocolate Gems  
    • Gummy Ice Pops  
    • Sour Twin Cherries 

Headquartered in Spicewood, TXB is a family of customer service-oriented convenience stores, grocery stores, food markets and quick food operations that emphasize the company's Texas roots and values With more than 47 locations throughout Texas and Oklahoma, TXB serves more than 4,000 items and prepares its fresh-made, non-GMO food offerings on-site.

The company was twice named Convenience Store News' Prepared Food Innovator of the Year in 2020 and 2022. Smartt was named CSNews' Retailer Executive of the Year in 2021. 

