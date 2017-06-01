Tyson Red Label products were created to offer retailers a better combination of quality and performance. All chicken in the Tyson Red Label product line is transitioning to raised with No Antibiotics Ever, and 100% all-natural selections are also available. In total, the Tyson Red Label Chicken With No Antibiotics Ever line includes 64 products, including fillets, patties, chicken strips, diced chicken, boneless wings, handheld nuggets and tenders.