United Oil of the Carolinas Rolls Out Fuel Pricing Tool

GASTONIA, N.C. — United Oil of the Carolinas Inc. selected PriceAdvantage, Skyline Products' fuel price management software solution division, as the company's retail fuel pricing software

The move is intended to take advantage of key market changes and improve overall retail fuel performance, according to PriceAdvantage.

PriceAdvantage's software will be used to provide United Oil an effective platform to process information from multiple back-office systems and competitor data streams. The centralization of data streams should allow the company to quickly adjust to new information, such as pushing strategic price changes or taking advantage of market changes.

The systems integrations should also provide United Oil's team the chance to apply its knowledge of the local fuel market and automate price changes to the point of sale systems, pumps and signs. The process can help enable timely, consistent and precise updates, allowing United Oil to manage by exception and receive price change confirmation.

"The retail fuel environment is more dynamic than ever and we need a platform that can allow us to make multiple price changes in a single day if necessary. PriceAdvantage's robust connection with a variety of data streams enables us to truly centralize our pricing strategies across all of our locations and dramatically improve our ability to capitalize on market opportunities," said Lewis Efird, owner and president of United Oil. "We are especially impressed by the PriceAdvantage support team and implementation process, and we couldn't be more pleased."

PriceAdvantage has been fully integrated with United Oil's back office, point of sale and competitor data streams at 11 individual locations so far. Additionally, United Oil will utilize a mobile app to support immediate market adjustments from anywhere at any time.

Founded in 1934 and based in Gastonia, United Oil of the Carolinas is a value-added petroleum supplier specializing in wholesale petroleum distribution. Still family-owned and -operated, the company represents six national brands of gasoline serving hundreds of retail and commercial customers throughout North and South Carolina.