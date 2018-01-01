Updated Paytronix Mobile AppApp now includes Native Online Ordering and Self-Service App Updates.
Paytronix Systems unveiled the next version of its branded mobile app. The newly updated app now includes native online ordering, a self-service content management system, and a new UI/UX. The new and improved features are designed to give brands more control over their mobile experience, and the ability to get their mobile apps up and running more quickly and cost effectively.
The updated Paytronix Mobile App includes:
- Native Online Ordering: Integrates online ordering platforms directly into the mobile apps.
- Self-Service App Updates: Enables marketers to change the look of their app on the fly.
- UI/UX: Facilitates navigation with a cleaner look and feel, and a customizable progress bar.