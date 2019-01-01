Uptime Solutions Car Wash Service

Unitec, a provider of technology and services to the unattended and convenience store car wash markets, launches a new service called Uptime Solutions, which employs a team of experts to monitor the status of car wash equipment and triage any issues. When the Uptime Solutions team detects an issue, it will remotely provide a fix, advise store personnel on how to resolve the issue or, if needed, engage the wash's service provider for an onsite visit. Uptime Solutions increases wash uptime, reduces unnecessary service provider site visits, and lets c-store employees focus on in-store sales, the company noted. Uptime Solutions will also proactively perform wellness checks and help c-stores ensure that washes are prepared for below-freezing temperatures.