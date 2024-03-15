Urban Value Corner Store to Open Autonomous Micro Markets

"Our partnership with Juxta enables us to enhance the urban living experience by bringing unparalleled convenience and state-of-the-art, unstaffed retail solutions quite literally to residents' doorsteps," said Steve McKinley, founder and CEO of Urban Value Corner Store. "But we're not only elevating convenience by integrating Juxta's cutting-edge technology, we are also providing multiunit property developers with a unique amenity that sets their properties apart in a very competitive market."

Juxta's addition of Project Nest to its product portfolio is meant to underscore the brand's commitment to innovation in the retail sector. According to the company, Juxta and Urban Value Corner Store are poised to transform the micro market landscape, offering an innovative solution that meets the evolving needs of urban consumers and luxury apartment residents.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Urban Value Corner Store. This collaboration is more than a sales partnership; it's a shared vision to enhance how communities interact with retail," said Steve Liguori, cofounder and chief marketing officer at Juxta. "By integrating our autonomous retail technology with Urban Value's market presence in luxury apartments across the U.S., we're not just changing the landscape of urban retail; we're setting a new standard for convenience and accessibility."

Consumers who visit a Juxta-built store can shop with a traditional credit or debit card, or a mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay. Juxta's artificial intelligence computer vision system pairs with advanced shelf sensors to build their basket in real time. At checkout time, shoppers can instantly review their basket at the checkout screen or just walk out if they're in a hurry. They can choose to have a receipt sent to their phone upon leaving the store.

Headquartered in McKinney, Urban Value Corner Store was founded to change the way urban residents shop. It offers a quiet, clean place to shop for a variety of food and beverages as well as essential household items, over-the-counter medications, pet snacks and toys, and local Texas-made products.