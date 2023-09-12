Choice Market to Open Portable & Autonomous C-store

DENVER — Choice Market will offer a frictionless shopping experience at its newest store in Denver.

The retailer is rolling out a portable Nomad autonomous micro retail store in partnership with Juxta, a venture by Vontier Corp., a parent company to Gilbarco Veeder-Root, reported Chain Store Age, a sister publication of Convenience Store News.

Customers can shop at the store with traditional debit or credit cards, or a mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay. An artificial intelligence computer vision system pairs with advanced shelf sensors to the basket in real time, and when it's time to check out, customers can instantly review the basket at the checkout screen or just walk out. They can also have a receipt sent to their phone upon leaving the store.

Choice Market's Nomad store will operate from a home base in Denver after initially deploying at the Renewal 2023 music festival in Buena Vista, Colo., from Sept. 21-24, where it will be open to campers and festival-goers 24 hours a day.

"Partnering with the innovators at Choice Market is a great validation of Juxta's vision," said Om Shankar, co-founder of Juxta. "Their reputation for innovation in retail combined with our technology and store format creates a synergy that we believe will redefine the future of the industry. Renewal Festival 2023 also gives us a great opportunity to show the true potential of portable autonomous convenience. We're enthusiastic about the road ahead and are committed to delivering unparalleled value to Choice Market and its customers."

Denver-based Choice Market combines quick service and user-friendly technology with fresh quality food from local vendors and a practical product selection. It currently operates eight locations. The company has plans to expand in Colorado and beyond.

