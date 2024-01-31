U.S. Adds 1,000-Plus EV Stations in Six Months

NATIONAL REPORT — Range anxiety may become less of a reason for drivers to rule out the purchase of an electric vehicle (EV).

Nearly 1,100 new public, EV fast-charging stations opened in the United States during the second half of 2023. According to federal data, this marks a 16% increase in EV charging stations and means there is approximately one quick-turn EV charging station for every 16 traditional gas stations, reported Bloomberg Green.

A key aspect to the recent growth of chargers is that it is not only occurring in areas with high EV adoption rates. Idaho installed 12 new fast-charging stations during the second half of 2023 while Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee collectively turned on 56 new fast-charging stations in the same time period, boosting their charger count by a third.

Florida and Texas now rank No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, for total charging spots among the 50 states.

"It's been kind of a worn-out talking point from some of the opponents of EVs, that the infrastructure's just not ready," Albert Gore, executive director of the Zero Emission Transportation Association, told the news outlet. "But that overlooks the fact that there's phenomenal growth taking place."

He noted that many drivers are unaware of the number of charging stations they pass because EV chargers are not as noticeable as gas stations. Additionally, EV drivers who charge up at home may not often seek out a public charger.

The pace of installation is expected to pick up. In previous years, EV chargers were primarily added by for-profit companies, but in 2024, states will begin to deploy $5 billion in federal aid money — with seven states already having done so. The goal of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program is to have a minimum of one public, fast-charging station at every 50 miles along the country's major travel corridors.

"It will be a constant drumbeat of new stations," Gore said. "We're really confident that charging infrastructure is not going to be a constraint on EV deployment in the United States."