U.S. Supreme Court Turns Away Challenge to Cigarette Graphic Warnings

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) cigarette warnings.

The high court declined to hear the case in a brief written order handed down Monday, Nov. 25, according to The Associated Press.

The FDA issued its final rule on the warnings, which feature a combination of text and images depicting some of the health risks of cigarette smoking, in March 2020. At the time, the agency set a June 18, 2021, implementation date.

However, implementation was hung up multiple times after several tobacco companies asked for the date to be moved back and First Amendment concerns were raised.