Campbell Soup Company, the makers of V8, launched V8+Hydrate, a new plant-based hydration beverage that harnesses the natural goodness of sweet potato juice. The beverage taps into the naturally occurring electrolytes and glucose of the sweet potato and blends it with water, creating an isotonic beverage that quickly replenishes fluids and nutrients, per the company. With only 45 calories in each 8-ounce can, V8+Hydrate has one full serving of vegetables, no artificial sweeteners, is non-GMO, gluten free and vegan friendly. The plant-powered hydration drink is available in three flavors: Strawberry Cucumber, Coconut Watermelon and Orange Grapefruit. The beverage has a suggested retail price of $4.99/6-pack.