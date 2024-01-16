Vandemoortele Cookies 'N Cream Pie & Maple Pecan Cake

Vandemoortele USA, the parent company of Banquet d'Or, introduces two new desserts, Cookies 'N Cream Pie and Maple Pecan Cake, to its line of cakes and pies. The layered pie features cocoa shortbread foundation topped with chocolate and vanilla cream, then sprinkled with cookie crumbles, while the traybake cake features a creamy maple-filled center complemented by pecans and a hint of maple syrup. Both offerings are ready-to-serve after defrosting, come pre-cut and include resealable cardboard packaging that allows the desserts to be both served and preserved efficiently. Both pie and cake are made without preservatives or artificial flavors and colors.