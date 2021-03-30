Van's Kitchen National Egg Roll Day Promotion

Van's Kitchen is making promotional materials available for retailers to celebrate cultural foods and diversity on National Egg Roll Day, June 10. Van's Kitchen founded National Egg Roll Day in 2019 to celebrate its founders, Van and Kim Nguyen who immigrated from Vietnam. The company suggests creating monthlong promotional events utilizing its egg roll products, which are available in a variety of offerings. For frozen displays and refrigerated grab-and-go cases, Van's Kitchen offer four-count trays with sauce and two-packs, both of which are microwave accessible. For hot-to-go solutions, the company offers classic bulk roller-grill egg rolls. Packaged varieties include pork, chicken and vegetable; roller grill options include pork and chicken.