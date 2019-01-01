Alto-Shaam unveiled its newest Vector H Series Multi-Cook Ovens with the most advanced control features yet. The compact and ventless Vector H Series countertop models are designed for foodservice operations with limited space. The new models include Alto-Shaam's exclusive Structured Air Technology, featuring four ovens in one. With independent oven chambers, operators are able to simultaneously cook a variety of menu items with zero flavor transfer. Control features include multi-step, programmable recipes to ensure menu consistency in between shift changes. Operators can upload their own images, categorize food items, and filter recipes for seamless cooking at their fingertips. Additionally, enhanced diagnostics keep foodservice operations up and running with easily accessible oven status updates and service details.