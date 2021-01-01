Veeder-Root HydrX Fuel Conditioning System

New from Veeder-Root, the HydrX Fuel Conditioning System is designed to combat in-tank corrosion in the harshest fueling environments. The system removes water from the lowest point in the tank, preventing water from stagnating on the tank bottom and breeding microbial contaminants. The integrated filtration removes entrained water, rust, sand and microbial particulate from the fuel, polishing it before returning clean fuel back to the tank. HydrX incorporates proprietary water and particulate removal technology, providing best-in-class protection of the fuel and fueling equipment, according to the company. The system can retrofit into existing sumps.