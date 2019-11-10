VIDEO: Convenience Store News at NACS Show 2019

ATLANTA — In this special Convenience Store News video presentation, sponsored by Fujitsu, Editorial Director Don Longo takes you on a whirlwind tour of the 2019 NACS Show, held Oct. 1-4 in Atlanta.

The exhibition show floor was buzzing with activity as convenience store retailers from around the world appeared genuinely upbeat and excited about business conditions for the coming year.

CSNews hosted two major events and participated in several other activities as its full team of editors roamed the show looking for the latest and greatest new products and innovations.

On the first night of the show, CSNews hosted its 2019 Technology Leadership Roundtable & Awards Dinner, across the street from the convention center at CNN’s world headquarters. Sixteen of the c-store industry’s retailer technology leaders met to exchange their thoughts on future tech innovation. The event also featured a fireside chat with industry pacesetters, Parker’s CEO Greg Parker and Chief Innovation Officer Eric Jones. At the conclusion of the event, Longo presented the Technology Leader of the Year award to Mani Suri, senior vice president, chief information officer for 7-Eleven Inc., on behalf of the company.

During this year’s NACS Show, CSNews also presented its Foodservice Innovator of the Year awards to QuickChek Corp., Cumberland Farms Inc., 7-Eleven and Choice Market.

And, in what was likely the most memorable evening of the show, the industry gathered to celebrate 42 accomplished female leaders at CSNews’ Top Women in Convenience awards gala. A record turnout of more than 300 industry men and women came out to laud this year’s honorees.