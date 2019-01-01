VideoMining Meal Builder Tool

VideoMining Corp.'s Meal Builder is an interactive, cloud-based analytics tool designed to help develop strategies for growing the basket of convenience store foodservice shoppers. The information set includes which foodservice types are purchased at different dayparts, cross-purchase details for each food type for each daypart, geographic regions and store types, across all seasons. Meal Builder is part of a suite of analytics tools and insights packages available from VideoMining's C-Store ShopperInsights MegaStudy program.