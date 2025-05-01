Spotlighting the 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winners

NATIONAL REPORT — Despite their smaller size and more limited resources, single-store owners and small operators (2-20 stores) are making a big impact in the convenience store industry.

To shine a light on these retailers, Convenience Store News introduces the Outstanding Independents Awards program, which recognizes single-store owners and small chains that are carving out a niche in the industry and serving their communities admirably.

Nominations were submitted to CSNews by c-store industry retailers, distributors and suppliers. Nominators were asked to describe how the business is unique and stands out in its market, in what ways the retailer delivers exceptional customer service and embraces innovation, and how the operator contributes to the betterment of their community, among other attributes.