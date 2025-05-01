 Skip to main content

Spotlighting the 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winners

This first-of-its-kind program celebrates the convenience channel's small operators.
Convenience Store News Staff Report
5/1/2025
Outstanding Independents Awards

NATIONAL REPORT — Despite their smaller size and more limited resources, single-store owners and small operators (2-20 stores) are making a big impact in the convenience store industry. 

To shine a light on these retailers, Convenience Store News introduces the Outstanding Independents Awards program, which recognizes single-store owners and small chains that are carving out a niche in the industry and serving their communities admirably. 

Nominations were submitted to CSNews by c-store industry retailers, distributors and suppliers. Nominators were asked to describe how the business is unique and stands out in its market, in what ways the retailer delivers exceptional customer service and embraces innovation, and how the operator contributes to the betterment of their community, among other attributes. 

After much deliberation, judges selected 20 winners for recognition this year. They were honored at an April 25 awards ceremony held during the inaugural Outstanding Independents Summit, a new one-day virtual event dedicated to educating and celebrating the convenience channel’s single-store owners and small operators.  

The 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards winners are:

Click on the red links above for descriptions of each honoree. 

The 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit & Awards Ceremony was sponsored by presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co., NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, Patron Points, Premier Manufacturing and S. Abraham & Sons. 

