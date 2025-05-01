Spotlighting the 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards Winners
This first-of-its-kind program celebrates the convenience channel's small operators.
After much deliberation, judges selected 20 winners for recognition this year. They were honored at an April 25 awards ceremony held during the inaugural Outstanding Independents Summit, a new one-day virtual event dedicated to educating and celebrating the convenience channel’s single-store owners and small operators.
The 2025 Outstanding Independents Awards winners are:
- 36 Lyn Refuel Station
- AJ's Market & Ice Cream at Southtowne
- Choctaw Travel Plazas
- Corner Market
- Country Station
- Estepp's
- JJ's
- Kohn's Filling Station
- Market Express Inc.
- Morgan Oil
- Papo's Express Inc.
- Pinnacle Peak General Store
- Pump n Munch
- Roaster's Market
- Susie Q's
- Take 10 Market
- The PRIDE Stores
- Urban Value Corner Store
- Whitehall Shell
- GRAND PRIZE WINNER: Latitudes
The 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit & Awards Ceremony was sponsored by presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co., NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, Patron Points, Premier Manufacturing and S. Abraham & Sons.