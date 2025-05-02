VIEW ON DEMAND: Customer Engagement Strategies That Work
This panel discussion, part of the 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit, examines the best ways for small operators to keep existing customers engaged and acquire new ones.
CHICAGO — The 2025 Convenience Store News Outstanding Independents Summit featured a panel discussion on how single-store owners and small operators in the convenience channel can optimize customer engagement to both retain existing shoppers and acquire new customers.
Panelists included:
- Tom Newbould, vice president of business transformation at W. Capra
- Babir Sultan, president and CEO of Fav Trip
- Heather Webb, director of operations for Patron Points
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
The virtual event, held on April 25, delivered four education sessions and culminated with the Outstanding Independents Awards Ceremony.
Click here to watch the other sessions and the ceremony.
The 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit & Awards Ceremony was sponsored by presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co., NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, Patron Points, Premier Manufacturing and S. Abraham & Sons.