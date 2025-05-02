VIEW ON DEMAND: Improving Labor Recruitment & Retention

CHICAGO — The 2025 Convenience Store News Outstanding Independents Summit featured an education session on how single-store owners and small operators in the convenience channel can more effectively recruit and retain labor, leading to a more successful business.

Presenter Roy Strasburger, CEO of StrasGlobal, a retail consulting company based in Austin, Texas, has four decades of experience owning and operating convenience and fuel sites. He now applies his substantial depth of experience to helping other retailers maximize their opportunities.