VIEW ON DEMAND: Reigning In Operating Costs

CHICAGO — The 2025 Convenience Store News Outstanding Independents Summit featured an education session that tackled one of today's biggest pain points for small operators in the convenience channel: increasing operational costs.

Presenter John Matthews has more than 30 years of senior-level executive experience in the retail industry. He is the founder and president of Gray Cat Enterprises, a management consulting company based in Raleigh, N.C., that specializes in strategic project management and consulting for multi-unit operations, interim executive management, and strategic planning.