VIEW ON DEMAND: Stand Out & Make Your Stores Extraordinary
This panel discussion, part of the 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit, discusses how to drive business by making your c-store a unique destination.
CHICAGO — The 2025 Convenience Store News Outstanding Independents Summit featured a panel discussion on how single-store owners and small operators in the convenience channel can stand out and drive business by making their stores a unique destination.
Panelists included:
- Damon Bail, vice president of operations and marketing at Valor Oil
- Mike Lawson, owner and operator of Roaster’s Market
- Peter Rasmussen, founder and CEO of Convenience & Energy Advisors
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
The virtual event, held on April 25, delivered four education sessions and culminated with the Outstanding Independents Awards Ceremony.
Click here to watch the other sessions and the ceremony.
The 2025 Outstanding Independents Summit & Awards Ceremony was sponsored by presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co., NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, Patron Points, Premier Manufacturing and S. Abraham & Sons.