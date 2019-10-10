The Votes Are In & Casey's Mystery Pizza Has Its Name

ANKENY, Iowa — Casey's General Stores announced the permanent name for its latest specialty pie during Casey's Largest Pizza Party on Oct. 5.

The former Midwest Mystery Pizza will now be known as The Midwestern, reported the Clinton Herald.

The Midwestern features a combination of Midwest-inspired ingredients, including pulled pork, bacon, Sweet Baby Ray's barbecue sauce and fire-roasted corn.

Casey's launched a contest to name the pizza on Sept. 1, as Convenience Store News previously reported. More than 17,000 pizza fans submitted name suggestions, three of which were selected as finalists for a public vote via Casey's website. Names were submitted from all 16 states in which Casey's operates, the company said.

John Essary of Eldon, Iowa, submitted the winning name, which received nearly half of the 14,000 votes cast.

Casey's invited the public to learn the new name at the Largest Pizza Party, held at a Des Moines c-store location. Attendees were able to try the new pizza, play games, have their pictures taken, and meet Essary and Casey's employees.

The Midwestern will be available for $13.99 for a large size pie through the month of October.

Ankeny-based Casey's operates more than 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states throughout the Midwest.