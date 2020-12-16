VP Racing Fuels Debuts New Branded Program

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — VP Racing Fuels is expanding its first-of-its-kind branded program with fuel supplied by Flint Hills Resources.

Flint Hills serves as the first exclusive retail grade gasoline and gasoline-ethanol blends supplier to VP-branded gas stations, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

The new brand offers a one-stop shop for general consumers and automotive enthusiasts. For dealers, the VP program offers flexibility and independent venue growth when compared to other brands, according to VP. The program is currently offered in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota.

"The program is distinctively designed to create mutual success for all parties involved [including distributor, dealer and supplier]. I am thrilled with the progress we have made with Flint Hills Resources, and their vision and support of VP," said Alan Cerwick, president and CEO of VP Racing Fuels. "It is only the beginning of what can be accomplished in the coming years."

Dehn Oil Co., based in Ramsey, Minn., has committed a package of sites that include the first wave of new VP Racing Fuels branded gas stations in an around the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

"I've found VP Racing Fuels creates value and loyalty with our customers. We believe in the VP Racing Fuels service and commitment, and our customers believe in it as well," said Rick Dehn, CEO of Dehn Oil Co.

Two additional distributors have signed on to the new branded program and are actively marketing the brand throughout the Midwest, including HTP Energy based in Onalaska, Wis., and Willmar, Minn.-based Dooley's Petroleum.

"The strong and diverse group of distributors joining the program is testament to the creativity and uniqueness that the program offers to customers," said Todd Craig, senior vice president of Refined Products and Asphalt for Flint Hills Resources. "By combining the reliable supply from Flint Hills Resources with great service and strong brand image from VP, distributors recognize that they have the ability to take this new branded program and turn a gas station into a destination."

Wichita, Kan.-based Flint Hills Resources is a leader in refining, chemicals, and biofuels and ingredients, with operations primarily in the Midwest and Texas.

San Antonio-based VP Racing Fuels is known for fueling champions in virtually every form of motorsport on land, sea and air since 1975, according to the company. Its retail branding program enables gas stations and convenience stores to reduce their credit card processing expenses and lower their cost of supply, as well as increase revenues with new profit centers built on VP-branded products.